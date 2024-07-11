The next Bloodsport show is going to feature a mix of WWE, AEW, NWA and TNA Wrestling stars on the same card.

On Wednesday evening, UFC legend and Bloodsport promoter Josh Barnett announced that Josh Woods of the AEW and ROH group The Premier Athletes will be working their upcoming show this month in Brooklyn, New York.

“More new blood for the Bloodsport ring,” Barnett wrote via X. “A decorated amateur wrestler who has also been a part of many MMA fight camps has had Bloodsport in his sights for a long time now.”

Barnett continued, “Thing is, we’ve had our eye on him as well so it’s our pleasure to bring him into the ring. Now it’s simply time to fight. Josh Woods is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI.”

Also scheduled to compete at the Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI show on July 28 in Brooklyn are WWE Superstars Shayna Baszler, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, as well as TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana and NWA star Homicide.