AEW star Lance Archer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Archer took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that he was recently around a family member who had the coronavirus. He said fans can expect him to be back in action in two weeks.

“When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home. I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was COVID positive. While at home, now I’ve also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks,” Archer wrote.

Archer was scheduled to work the big six-man tag team match on tonight’s Dynamite episode, teaming with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin. However, Moxley announced on Twitter this afternoon that he will be defending the title tonight instead.

“Change of plans. I’m putting up the title tonight. Live TV babe. #AEWDynamite,” Moxley tweeted.

There’s no word yet on who Moxley will be facing.

Stay tuned for updates on Archer’s status and tonight’s AEW World Title match. You can see the full tweets from Moxley and Archer below:

