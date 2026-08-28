Jessie McKay has some exciting news to share.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion took to social media on Friday, August 28, to announce that she is pregnant with her second child.

McKay shared a reel featuring a series of photos documenting her pregnancy through the 16-week mark, revealing that she is expecting a baby girl.

“4 months of growing you baby girl and a lifetime of loving you,” McKay wrote as the caption to a reel shared via her official Instagram page (see video below).

The announcement comes a few months after McKay returned to the ring alongside longtime tag-team partner Cassie Lee. The duo competed against Harley Cameron and Mina Shirakawa at a Ring Of Honor taping on May 30, which remains McKay’s most recent match.

McKay and Lee are best known to WWE fans for their run together as The IIconics, with the pair capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

This will be McKay’s second child. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in December 2023.