AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to hype up this Sunday’s Revolution pay per view, an event which Khan has said will feature a big surprise signing of a major pro-wrestling superstar.

During the interview Khan also revealed that Anthony Bowens from the Acclaimed tag team is currently out of action dealing with a knee injury, although the full details were not given. Bowens partner, Max Caster, managed to earn a spot in Sunday’s Face of the Revolution ladder matchup, where the winner receives a future opportunity at Darby Allin and the TNT championship.

Check out the full AEW Unrestricted podcast here.

(H/T Post Wrestling)