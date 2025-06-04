AEW star Anthony Bowens has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Dallas Pride Parade.

Bowens, an openly gay professional wrestler and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, has been vocal about his goal to become the first openly gay AEW World Champion.

Wednesday afternoon, Bowens shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement about representing the community in this year’s parade.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: The Pride of Pro Wrestling will be the Dallas Pride Grand Marshal on Sunday June 15, 2025,” Bowens wrote via X.