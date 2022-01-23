AEW star Anthony Ogogo made a surprise appearance at this weekend’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 127 event, where the Olympic medal winner defeated Hari Singh in singles-action. The U.K. based promotion issued the following press release on Ogogo’s debut, which you can check out below.

🥊 You never know who’ll show up in PROGRESS Wrestling… @AnthonyOgogo #PROGRESS #PROGRESSreturns 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SajyJB2N4H

AEW Star Anthony Ogogo Makes London Wrestling Debut At PROGRESS Chapter 127

23rd January 2022 (London, UK) Proving that anything can happen at PROGRESS Wrestling, AEW star and Olympic medalist Anthony Ogogo made a surprise appearance at PROGRESS Chapter 127, wrestling his first ever match in London, the city in which he won an Olympic medal in boxing in 2012.

Chapter 127 ‘And The Word Was PROGRESS’ took place at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London.

The event took place exactly 700 days, 100 weeks since PROGRESS last held a show with fans in attendance.

Ogogo, who’s most high profile match to date saw him wrestle Cody Rhodes at AEW’s Double Or Nothing Pay Per View in May 2021, made his entrance in front of a shocked sell-out crowd, making short work of Hari Singh.

This is the first time that an AEW contracted wrestler has taken place in a match in the UK.

The show, the first under PROGRESS’ new owners Lee McAteer and Martyn Best saw fans queuing outside the venue from 8AM on the morning of the show in order to secure prime seats for the card headlined by PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir defending his title against Chris Ridgeway in a unique ‘first to three falls’ match.

The show will be available on Demand PROGRESS and the WWE Network from Saturday 6th February.