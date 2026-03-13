AJ Styles may have signed with WWE, but he’s helping the competition.

On Friday, AEW star Anthony Ogogo surfaced via social media and wrote about getting the chance to train with “The Phenomenal One” this week.

“Last night’s training session with AJ Styles. Unreal,” Ogogo wrote via his official X account (see below). “As a kid I had one dream… to compete at the Olympic Games. I chased it, lived it, and came home with a medal. Childhood dream – check.”

Ogogo continued, “What I never imagined was getting to live a second dream. Becoming a professional wrestler and learning from the very people I grew up watching. Every week I train with legends like Billy Gunn, and nights like this getting extra reps and knowledge from someone like AJ Styles are special.”

He concluded by writing, “Grateful for the journey. Still learning. Still sharpening the tools. Still chasing greatness. Dreams evolve… but the work never stops.”