Sometimes an idea is better in your head than it is in reality.

Danhausen found this out first-hand this weekend.

The viral sensation from AEW and ROH Wrestling released a video via his official Instagram page on Saturday evening, which shows him approaching a pair of WWE Hall of Fame legends with a request.

Following a long, drawn-out rivalry with The Gunns duo of Austin and Colten Gunn, whom Danhausen and a large portion of the AEW audience has long-referred to as “The Ass Boys,” Danhausen attempted to recruit the legendary APA duo of Ron Simmons and JBL to handle “The Ass Boys” problem once and for all.

Unfortunately for Danhausen, however, he approached the situation all wrong.

He approached Simmons and JBL at an appearance and mentioned who he wanted dealt with, something JBL in particular perked up upon hearing, noting his enjoyment for beating up Billy Gunn for so many years. However, he made the mistake of asking the “Ass-Pounding Agency” to sort his situation for him for the cool payment of $10, an apple and a can of Coke Zero.

Simmons took the $10 bill and as it appeared he was about to say his “Damn!” catchphrase, he instead told Danhausen it was the dumbest thing he’s ever heard.

….Damn!