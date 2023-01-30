Last night WWE held their annual Royal Rumble premium live event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, an event that saw Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley win their Rumble matches.

AEW star and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks was backstage to support Rhodes. Check out a photo of the two below.

Yooooooo! Ricky Starks was at the Royal Rumble last night pic.twitter.com/jtDm7mg54u — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 29, 2023

Starks later joked about the security footage being release, comparing it to the old GTV angle from the Attitude Era days.

Damn they brought back GTV 😂 — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) January 30, 2023

Former multi-time women’s champion Bayley took to Twitter to comment on her elimination of Becky Lynch at last night’s Rumble. She writes, “Wish I was just sitting in front of the fireplace, cuddling with some cute dogs, sippin on a hot toddy, maybe Netflix and chillin, maybe some rom-com, ………..and thinking about how I ELIMINATED BECKY LYNCH FROM THE ROYAL RUMBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”