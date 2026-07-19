Kevin Knight has officially set a new record for the most successful TNT Championship defenses in a single title reign.

Following the July 18 episode of AEW Collision, the company took to social media to recognize Knight’s accomplishment.

“Congratulations to ‘The Jet’ Kevin Knight for holding the new record for successful defenses of the TNT Championship in a single reign,” AEW wrote via social media.

Knight’s latest title defense came against AR Fox in a match that aired on Saturday’s Collision after being taped on Thursday at MGM Music Hall in Boston. The victory marked his ninth successful defense since capturing the vacant TNT Championship in a Casino Gauntlet match at AEW Dynasty on April 12.

During his record-breaking reign, Knight has retained the championship against Claudio Castagnoli, MJF, Hook, Brian Cage, Mike Bailey, Myron Reed, Desmond Xavier, Lio Rush, and AR Fox.

The milestone breaks the previous record established by Cody Rhodes during the inaugural TNT Championship reign in 2020. Cody successfully defended the title eight times between May 23 and August 13, a mark that had stood until Knight surpassed it with his victory over Fox.