Brian Cage has more to get off his chest.

After making headlines earlier this week for expressing his frustration over being left out of this year’s AEW Continental Classic tournament, “The Machine” returned to social media on Thursday to address another subject.

This time, the Don Callis Family member took exception to being labeled injury-prone, pointing to his lengthy career and the relatively small number of surgeries he says he has undergone as a result of wrestling.

“For the love of God, someone please list me my injuries? The main negative I see is ‘I’m injury prone’. I’ve had 2 surgeries from wrestling in over 20 years, and had my back issue in TNA that lasted for 4-5 months because I kept wrestling and working through it,” Cage wrote.

He added, “So go on then, where’s all my injuries????”

Cage underwent two surgeries on his right knee last year. His documented injury history also includes a back injury suffered while working for TNA Wrestling in 2019, a torn right biceps in 2020 and a torn lat that he revealed he was working through in January 2024.

Cage was in action on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, competing alongside his Don Callis Family stablemates in an 18-man tag team match.

During a post-match segment, Prince Nana referred to Cage as a “crybaby,” in what appeared to be a reference to his aforementioned social media video regarding his exclusion from the Continental Classic.

For the love of God, someone please list me my injuries? The main negative I see is "I’m injury prone". I’ve had 2 surgeries from wrestling in over 20 years, and had my back issue in TNA that lasted for 4-5 months because I kept wrestling and working through it. So go on then, where’s all my injuries???? — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 26, 2026

@BitW_KJ @OG_PEPPER_SAUCE @WrestlePurists @AEW Hmmm pretty sure I was in that match with him on dynamite that stole the show — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 25, 2026