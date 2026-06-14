Brian Cage is “The Machine.”

And he’s earned that name, too.

The AEW star was named Mr. Nevada at the latest MUSCLECONTEST International, which he wrote about in a post shared via his official Instagram page this weekend.

“Mr. GMSi just became Mr. Nevada state. One more accolade and moniker to the long, long list. But one I’ve had before that, or any, was Dad,” Cage wrote. “My oldest wasn’t here for it, but he gave me the name and role before any other, and I’ve been grateful enough to keep that going throughout my walk on this great road we call life, and it keeps getting better.”

“Who betta?!” he concluded.

Check out the post below.