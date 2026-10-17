Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., made her first appearance for CMLL on Friday night, and the AEW star walked away victorious.

Competing at the historic Arena México, Baker joined forces with Persephone to defeat Thunder Rosa and Tessa Blanchard in tag-team action during CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular event.

Baker secured the victory for her team by applying her signature Lockjaw submission hold to Rosa, bringing the semifinal contest to an end.

Following the match, CMLL celebrated the successful debut on social media.

“Victory for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Persephone,” the promotion wrote. “The powerful combination of the AEW star and the Goddess of CMLL proved too much for Thunder Rosa and Tessa Blanchard, who fell in the semifinal match of Viernes Espectacular CMLL.”

Baker sported red, white and blue American-themed ring gear for the occasion, marking her arrival in the legendary Mexican wrestling venue with a winning performance.

Her appearance had been teased one week earlier by Persephone, who hinted at bringing the former AEW Women’s World Champion to CMLL. The promotion officially confirmed the tag-team match this past Tuesday.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. wearing the red white and blue gear in Arena Mexico. #AEW #CMLL https://t.co/XfkSRAKO8i — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 17, 2026