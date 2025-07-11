MJF has never shied away from controversial remarks, and his latest comments took aim at WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger.

While promoting his new action figure at Starrcast—modeled after his All In 2024 ring gear—MJF explained that the attire was inspired by both Apollo Creed and Lex Luger. The crowd responded positively to Luger’s name, but MJF quickly dampened the applause.

“Guys… why are you clapping for him? He can’t even walk,” MJF said, drawing a sharp reaction.

Luger has been partially paralyzed for years due to a spinal injury but has made significant progress with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Earlier this year, he stood on his own as he was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame—an emotional moment many fans had long hoped to see.

WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter is facing a heartbreaking situation after her home was reportedly destroyed in a fire this past week.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Richter thankfully escaped the incident unharmed.

In support of Richter, the Cauliflower Alley Club has stepped in to organize aid. The organization, known for assisting wrestlers in times of need, is currently coordinating efforts to help her recover.

Richter is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2012, she was honored with the Cauliflower Alley Club’s Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award and was also inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame that same year.

All of us at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our heartfelt support to Richter during this difficult time.

Sky Daily, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has addressed recent rumors surrounding her husband’s health following false reports that he was near death.

On June 18, radio personality Bubba The Love Sponge claimed Hogan was in the hospital and “not doing well,” even suggesting he was on his deathbed. Those claims were quickly refuted by Eric Bischoff and Hogan’s team, who clarified that the wrestling icon was actually recovering from a successful cervical spine surgery.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sky set the record straight. She wrote,

“No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage… none of those rumors are true. He’s been recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process. If you look it up, you’ll see what the last six weeks have involved… not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery. We’ve been in and out of the hospital to support that recovery. So truly, there’s no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up. He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.”

Hulk Hogan has not publicly addressed the situation himself. Before undergoing surgery, he had been actively promoting Real American Freestyle.