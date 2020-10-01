AEW star CIMA issued a short statement on his Twitter alerting fans that he was recently involved in traffic accident while riding his bike, and suffered a ead injury, facial contusion, nasal fracture, left wrist joint contusion, right hand contusion, neck contusion, and lumbar contusion. The leader of the STRONGHEARTS assured fans that he would make a big comeback and thanks everyone for their support.

I’m sorry for your concern. The day before yesterday, I was injured in a traffic accident while riding a bicycle. The diagnosis results are as follows. Head injury, facial contusion, nasal fracture, left wrist joint contusion, right hand contusion, neck contusion, lumbar contusion. Thank you for always supporting me Flexed biceps Big comeback aim from here CIMAX. (Via Google translate)

CIMA has been absent from AEW television for quite some time due to the travel restrictions from COVID-19. We’ll keep you updated on his condition following his accident. Check out his tweet below.