Powerhouse Hobbs debuted his new finishing move during last night’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark saw Hobbs defeat Jake St. Patrick in singles action. As seen below in the clip tweeted out by Taz, who was on commentary, the new move is called Town Business.

“We ain’t playing no more,” Hobbs tweeted in response to the clip.

While Hobbs received some Twitter praise for the new finisher, the main topic of discussion from the clip was Taz’s son Hook performing the suplex on St. Patrick. Taz joked on commentary that Hook learned the move from his mother.

You can see Hobbs’ new finisher below, along with the full tweet:

We ain't playing no more https://t.co/uX9KOTBTlN — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) January 27, 2021

