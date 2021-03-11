AEW star Anna Jay underwent shoulder surgery today.

As noted, AEW announced back on February 22 that Jay suffered a shoulder injury and would need to undergo surgery, putting her on the shelf for 6-12 months. Jay reportedly suffered the injury back in January. Jay tweeted a post-surgery photo this afternoon and said she will be ready to begin her rehab after a few days of rest.

“Hi everyone 🙂 I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that…I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes. [folded hands emoji] [heart exclamation emoji] -99,” she wrote.

Jay has not wrestled since her win over Alex Garcia on the January 12 edition of AEW Dark. She was removed from the Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament due to the injury.

There is no update on if Jay will still be out of action for 6-12 months, but they should have a better idea of her return once she gets into rehabbing the injury.

Stay tuned for more on Jay’s status and recovery. You can see her full tweet below:

Hi everyone 🙂 I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that…I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes. 🙏🏼❣️ -99 pic.twitter.com/p12hX4DWgQ — Anna Jay (@annajay___) March 11, 2021

