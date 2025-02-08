Bear Bronson has commented publicly on the shocking news regarding his Iron Savages tag-team partner in AEW that surfaced on Friday.

As noted, Bear Boulder was fired by AEW after an alleged domestic violence arrest.

On X, Bear Bronson released a brief statement reacting to the news. He wrote the following:

“I don’t know what to say. I’m sick to my stomach. I’ve been checking in with Rainy since I found out to make sure shes ok, but I did not know the horrific details.



“I’ve been on a city date with my wife for the past few hours & rn I just want to turn my phone off to be with her.”