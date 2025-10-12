Kiera Hogan recently sat down for a live virtual signing with RDP Promotions.

During the appearance, the women’s wrestling star addressed her status in AEW and Ring Of Honor, while teasing what is next for her career.

When asked if she is still with AEW by a fan, she responded, “I worked at AEW until this year, and now I am a free agent.”

Another fan questioned if she misses being with AEW and ROH, to which she claimed she was, while pointing out her plans to take a step back from the business for a bit.

“I mean, I’m so grateful for AEW and the time that I had at AEW,” she said. “Doors are never closed. Same thing with IMPACT. I know doors are never closed. I’m actually on a little bit of a break right now, because I have something coming up, but I will talk about that later. But, just know, I’m not done with wrestling. You will see me on somebody else’s screen very soon, okay? She’s not done.”

Hogan then went on to tease a potential move to WWE.

“I mean, never say never, right,” she said. “Who’s to say I don’t go to WWE and help make it better? You know what I’m saying?… Maybe the WWE just needs some heat, and they ain’t find it yet so maybe they just waiting on me.”

Kiera Hogan initially started working with AEW back in 2021 after wrapping up business at the time with TNA Wrestling. She would primarily be used on Ring Of Honor shows. She hasn’t wrestled for the promotion since April of last year.

