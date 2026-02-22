Mama Wayne’s baby-boy is back in the mix.

Reigning ROH Television Champion Nick Wayne returned to action during Saturday’s Ring of Honor tapings in Oceanside, CA., stepping back into the ring for the first time since July. Wayne scored a victory over Lucas Riley in a Proving Ground match, making an immediate statement in his comeback bout.

He wasn’t alone for the occasion.

Wayne was accompanied by Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian as he picked up the win, marking the end of a lengthy absence due to a broken foot that had sidelined him for several months.

Despite the extended time away, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan opted not to crown an interim ROH Television Champion during Wayne’s injury. The title remained with Wayne throughout his recovery.

Back in December, Khan did acknowledge that had he known the injury would keep Wayne out for as long as it did, he may have gone the interim route, similar to how ROH handled the situation when ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet was temporarily sidelined.

Instead, the company stayed the course.

Now fully cleared and back in action, Wayne resumes his reign as ROH Television Champion with momentum already on his side.