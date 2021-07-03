AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently filed to trademark his name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for purposes of merchandising and other entertainment services. Allin went through trademark attorney Seale Gwendolyn, with full details in the description below.

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”