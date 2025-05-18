He did it.
Darby Allin finished his climb of Mount Everest this week.
The AEW star has been spending the past few weeks climbing Mount Everest, something he spoke about for quite a while before finally venturing out on the journey in 2025.
On Sunday afternoon, the following statement was released after Allin and the rest of his crew finished the climb.
Top of the World!
May 18, 2025
8:50am local time Summit!
Good weather was in our favor, but many teams took advantage of the short window as well, which slowed our progress more than expected.
* Darby Allin, USA
* Ang Dorjee Sherpa, Nepal/USA 24th summit
* Pasang Bhote, Nepal 14th summit
* Tashi Thundu Sherpa, Nepal 12th summit
* Pemba Sherpa, Nepal 2nd summit
The team will savor their moment on top and then start the return back to Camp 4.