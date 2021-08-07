AEW star MJF took to Twitter during Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX and reacted to Seth Rollins’ promo.

SmackDown featured a back & forth segment where Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge argued while Rollins joined the show via satellite. This led to their SummerSlam match being confirmed. As one point, Rollins said he’s better than Edge in every way and he knows it.

In a now-deleted tweet, MJF wrote, “Add a word so it’s not plagiarism.”

The tweet wasn’t up long before MJF deleted it, and Rollins never responded.

MJF often uses the catchphrase, “I’m better than you and you know it.”

