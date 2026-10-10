Could Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. be turning up in CMLL next week?

Persephone certainly seems to be hinting at that possibility.

Following Friday night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular event at Arena México, Persephone appeared in a backstage video released by the promotion, where she teased a special surprise for the October 16 show as part of CMLL’s Month of the Amazonas celebration.

Persephone had teamed with Reyna Isis in a losing effort against Hera and Olympia in a two-out-of-three-falls match earlier in the evening.

During her backstage comments, Persephone addressed criticism of how she has been winning matches and defending her championships before suggesting that a familiar face could soon be joining her.

“A doctor, or better yet, a female doctor, whom you might already know,” Persephone began. “You’ve complained, you’ve cried, you’ve whined that you don’t like how I win my matches, how I defend my championships. But I’m still champion.”

Persephone then turned her attention to next Friday’s event, promising to bring someone special to Arena México.

“And as the great champion I am, I have a surprise for you,” she continued. “Next Friday, since it’s the Month of the Amazonas, I’m bringing you a brave, intelligent woman… D.M.D.”

Persephone followed the remarks by winking directly at the camera, seemingly leaving little doubt that she was referring to Baker.

While an appearance has not been officially confirmed, the tease comes after Persephone and Baker recently shared the ring on AEW television.

The two teamed with Mercedes Moné on the September 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, which featured a tribute to PAC. The trio came up short against Marina Shafir, Hyan and Thunder Rosa.

Whether Baker ultimately appears at Arena México remains to be seen.