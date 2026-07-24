Eddie Kingston will no longer be appearing at Beyond Wrestling’s biggest show of the year due to a scheduling conflict.

Beyond Wrestling announced that Kingston has been removed from its Americanrana 2026 event on Friday, August 28 after being booked to appear for CMLL in Mexico on the same night. Americanrana is set to take place at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston, Rhode Island and serves as the promotion’s annual marquee event.

The promotion confirmed the change in a statement on social media while expressing hope that Kingston will return later this year if his schedule permits.

“Eddie Kingston will no longer be competing at Beyond Wrestling ‘Americanrana’ on Friday, 8/28/26 as he is now scheduled to appear for CMLL in Mexico,” Beyond Wrestling wrote. “We hope to have Eddie Kingston back before the end of the year if his schedule allows.”

While Kingston will miss Americanrana, Beyond Wrestling remains optimistic that the former AEW and ROH standout will be able to make a return appearance for the promotion before the end of 2026.