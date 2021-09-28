AEW star and former tag champion Scorpio Sky recently filed to trademark his name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for merchandising purposes. The filing was made on September 27th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Sky and tag partner Ethan Page are coming off a huge victory over Chris Jericho and Jake Hager, which saw several MMA stars including Jorge Masvidal attack the Inner Circle members shortly afterwards.