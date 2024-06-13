A top name in AEW has filed a new trademark.

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently filed to trademark his name with the United States Patent and Trademark office. If Wardlow ever decided to leave AEW he would have ownership over the name, and could use it elsewhere. Full description below.

Mark For: WARDLOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts

Wardlow made the filing on June 10th. He has not wrestled for AEW since the March 13th episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Samoa Joe. He has continued to appear as a member of Adam Cole’s Undisputed Kingdom group in that time.

