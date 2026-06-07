The pro wrestling world continues to keep the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) busy.

The latest filing comes from a star from the world of All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor.

AEW and ROH star Shane Taylor of Shane Taylor Promotions, who most recently competed on the June 6 episode of AEW Collision in Youngstown, OH. against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, filed with the USPTO on June 5 to trademark his ring name and logo for ‘Shane Taylor Promotions.’

The 6/5 USPTO filing made by Taylor reads as follows:

IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks. | First Use Anywhere: December 2014 | First Use in Commerce: December 2014

IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. | First Use Anywhere: November 15, 2014 | First Use in Commerce: November 15, 2014

After attacking @JonMoxley on commentary last week, the leader of Shane Taylor Promotions, @Shane216Taylor, is in action, RIGHT NOW! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/giy7pbK2cN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

"Shane Taylor Promotions will be THE most violent group that AEW has ever seen!" @Shane216Taylor has called out the Death Riders! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nLMxS4FgKx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

STP's @Shane216Taylor & @trishadora202 have commandeered a camera and a Death Rider! How will @JonMoxley respond to Taylor's challenge? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CQhs6pGRpl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026