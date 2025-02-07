Some breaking news has surfaced coming out of All Elite Wrestling.

Bear Boulder, who long competed as part of the Iron Savages tag-team in AEW, has been fired by the company.

According to one source, Boulder, real name Thomas Wansaw, was arrested back on January 14 due to battery by strangulation.

Upon learning of the arrest, and the details of the arrest, Bear Boulder was immediately fired by AEW.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)