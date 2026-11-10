Truth Magnum is officially off the market.

The AEW and ROH star, best known as one-half of The Outrunners alongside Turbo Floyd, proposed to his girlfriend during the seventh edition of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

The special moment took place inside the ring, where Magnum popped the question in front of those in attendance.

She said yes.

The newly engaged couple embraced as the crowd erupted in celebration, with Floyd and Dalton Castle also joining in on the festivities.

The self-proclaimed “youngest man alive” can now add another title to his collection — the youngest fiancé alive.

Magnum and Floyd have been regular fixtures on ROH television while also making appearances on AEW programming. The duo previously held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships alongside Castle.

Everyone here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extends their congratulations to Truth and his significant other.