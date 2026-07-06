Gabe Kidd is once again the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, but not before leaving a trail of chaos and disrespect in his wake.

The AEW star challenged Shota Umino for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in one of two title bouts featured on Sunday’s NJPW Road to G1 Climax event. Before the opening bell could even ring, Kidd launched a vicious attack on the referee before confronting NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi at ringside. Moments later, Umino rushed to the ring and the two rivals immediately began brawling.

The fight quickly spilled to the floor, where Kidd escalated the situation by throwing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to the ground before spitting directly in Tanahashi’s face.

Once the match officially began, Kidd maintained control by driving Umino into the floor with a piledriver. He wasn’t finished antagonizing the NJPW President either, spitting in Tanahashi’s face for a second time before rolling Umino back into the ring. Kidd followed up with another piledriver, but Umino managed to kick out at two.

Kidd then hoisted Umino up and connected with the Death Rider to score the decisive pinfall, capturing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.

The post-match scene proved to be just as chaotic. Tanahashi entered the ring to present Kidd with the championship, and while Kidd initially allowed the NJPW President to place the title around his waist, he immediately turned around, slapped Tanahashi across the face, and tossed the championship belt back onto the canvas, punctuating his reign with another blatant act of disrespect.