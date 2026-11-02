Gabe Kidd isn’t interested in stepping into the ring with anyone from WWE.

At all.

The AEW star made that clear during a recent Instagram Q&A session, where he answered questions from fans while waiting for a connecting flight.

Kidd, who has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, was asked which WWE Superstar he would most like to face in a potential dream match.

His response was on-brand.

“None of ’em,” Kidd wrote. “They’re all sh*t.”

The blunt response is the latest example of Kidd stirring up controversy on social media, where his outspoken personality has frequently generated discussion among wrestling fans.

Kidd has also been dealing with some developments of his own in AEW, as former Dogs stablemates David Finlay and Clark Connors recently turned against him.

Finlay and Connors instead aligned themselves with The Bang Bang Gang to form a new faction known as The Cut, leaving Kidd on the opposite side of his former allies.