According to Heel By Nature, AEW star Griff Garrison from the Varsity Blondes recently filed to trademark his name with the United States Patent and Trademark office. The report notes that Garrison used the services of attorney Michael E. Dockins, who has assisted many wrestling talents with things like this in the past.
The application was put in on May 25th, with a full detailed description of what that entails below.
International Class 025: Hats; Socks; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes