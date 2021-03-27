Rising AEW star Griff Garrison fhas announced on his Twitter account that he is engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The Varisty Blondes member writes, “Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to spend the rest of my life with someone I love is the greatest blessing that I could have ever received. I’m so excited for you to take my last name, I love you.”

The official AEW Twitter account was quick to wish Garrison a congratulations. See the exchange below.

Congrats Griff https://t.co/K7edKx6zbk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2021

On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.