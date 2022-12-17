AEW star Griff Garrison took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that he recently underwent surgery and will be out of action for some time. The Varsity Blonds members does not specify what the surgery was for, nor does he give a timetable as to how long he will be out of action.

Garrison writes, “Had to go under the knife today. I’ll be back in no time.”

Had to go under the knife today. I’ll be back in no time. pic.twitter.com/qlC7DQB59u — Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) December 16, 2022

Garrison has not appeared on AEW television in quite some time, but he continues to get reps on the promotion’s Youtube series Dark and Dark: Elevation. Stay tuned for updated on Garrison’s condition.