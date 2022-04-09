The indie promotion Create A Pro NY has announced on Twitter that rising AEW star Hook will be competing at the May 14th Grandest Stage event in Melville New York. This will be the fan-favorite’s debut on the indie circuit.

Create A Pro NY writes, “TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT HOOK is in action on the indies for the very first time on May 14th at Create A Pro #TheGrandStage in Melville, NY Tickets go on sale Monday night at 6pm #CreateAPro #SendHook.”

Hook has yet to be defeated in AEW, holding a 6-0 record. His latest victory was against QT Marshall on the AEW Revolution pay-per-view buy-in show. He is currently feuding with fellow indie darling, Danhausen.