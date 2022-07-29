Dante Martin was reportedly injured on last night’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite.

Fight for The Fallen saw Martin come up short against Sammy Guevara in a match that went around 9 minutes. A new report from PWInsider notes that Martin suffered a knee injury during the bout.

Martin was moving around on crutches backstage at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA last night after the match. He was also seen using the crutches after Dynamite at the talent hotel.

There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, or if Martin will miss any ring time.

Martin’s loss to Guevara came after he took a loss to Lee Moriarty on the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Rampage on July 22. Last night’s Dynamite match saw Guevara’s real-life fiancée Tay Conti accompany him to the ring, while Martin’s real-life girlfriend Skye Blue accompanied him for the bout.

Darius Martin, who is Dante’s brother and Top Flight tag team partner, is currently on the shelf after suffering injuries in a “really nasty” car accident in late April or early May. It was reported then that he would be out for 6-9 months, and that AEW officials were hopeful that he will be back in the ring by the end of 2022, but that was not a guarantee. Darius has not wrestled since teaming with Dante, The Hardys and Frankie Kazarian for a 10-man win over Private Party, Max Caster, The Blade and Angelico on AEW Dark in mid-April.

Dante has not publicly commented on last night’s injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

