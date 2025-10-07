All Elite Wrestling returns to their home turf tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

AEW Dynamite is live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with a special “Title Tuesday” installment of the show.

Heading into the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday program this evening, Kyle O’Reilly shared a lengthy statement via social media.

Dubbed, “Kyle Lore,” the pro wrestling veteran looked back at the previous Kyle vs. Kyle showdown ahead of their second meeting tonight in Jacksonville.

Kyle O’Reilly wrote the following via his official Instagram page:

Once upon a time… There was an ancient kingdom known as Kyletron. Named after the original Kyle who was a mighty and just warrior—renowned by his people for outlawing the use of baby oil in wrestling competitions. Huge bastions and spires of drywall surrounded beautiful public fountains of monster energy, the people of Kyletron were known for working hard and snuggling their beagles. For many years there was peace until everyone started naming their babies after the King. Soon everyone in Kyletron was named Kyle and eventually nobody knew who anyone was, friend or foe. Tension built until all of the 7th born Kyle’s of 7th born Kyle’s were born and reached fighting age. Then the streets ran with blood flavored energy. The people turned to their King but he had been betrayed by his evil twin brother, the dark mage named Lyle. Lyle knew Kyle’s vice thus corrupting and poisoning his brother with a special potion, his sugar-free energy drink (this is centuries before the white can). Cells of resistance were soon unraveled and distrust was met with murder. Eventually the 7th born Kyle’s all turned on each other—they were just too savage and good at grappling. Finally the mighty drywall kingdom crumbled and the fountains dried up. Now, Kyletron is a faded memory still engrained in the DNA of every Kyle born thereafter. That’s why no Kyle can trust any other Kyle and there is an urge to immediately fight an opposing Kyle to the death. For Kyle’s this is mere review, but a crash course for the uninitiated. Now, you understand the significance of being a 7th born Kyle of a 7th born Kyle. And now you know that the reason some Kyle’s are dicks (Fletcher) is because there is an evil twin named Lyle pulling the strings. #kylelore

