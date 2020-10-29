AEW star Jake Hager remains undefeated in MMA.

The Inner Circle member improved his record to 3-0 after a split-decision victory over Brandon Calton at tonight’s Bellator 250 event, with the fight going the full three rounds. The former WWE world champion did represent AEW on his fight gear, which you can see in the picture below.

AEW would later congratulate Hager on Twitter.

Congratulations to the Inner Circle's @RealJakeHager on remaining undefeated with a win over #BrandonCalton at @BellatorMMA 250 pic.twitter.com/FYpls7LbUL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

You can watch Hager’s full fight below.