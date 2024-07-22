Another AEW star is about to be on the shelf.

Anthony Henry from The Workhorsemen revealed on social media that his tag team partner, JD Drake, tore a ligament in his foot from a matchup back in May on AEW Collision. Henry, who was dealing with his own injury earlier the year, admits that 2024 has not been good to them.

For those wondering…the #workhorsemen will be back soon enough. Our first match back on Collision, @RealDrake, unfortunately tore a ligament in his foot. 2024 hasn’t been kind to us.

That’s not all. Henry later stated in a separate tweet that Drake was originally supposed to be signed alongside him during his brief stint in WWE back in 2021.

Something not many know: @RealJDDrake was supposed to be signed, alongside myself, for WWE. Obviously, that didn’t happen. I often wonder what would have happened had that happened. I think we still would have ended up where we are, but the journey would have been different.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Drake’s status. Check out Henry’s posts below.

