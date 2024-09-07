The tournament field for the annual RevPro British J Cup Tournament continues to grow.

On Friday and Saturday, RevPro announced an AEW star and an additional competitor for the tourney, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Lio Rush and Robbie X will join previously announced entrants El Phantasmo, Michael Oku, Jushin Thunder Liger and Leon Slater in the prestigious annual tourney.

Check out the official announcements below.

