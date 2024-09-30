A top AEW star has been dealing with a scary medical situation.

Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, is recovering after his fiancé found him collapsed on Friday, September 27.

The pro wrestling star was rushed to a nearby hospital where they found his blood oxygen was below 80 percent, and it was determined that he had pneumonia in both longs.

He was reportedly days away from permanent lung damage.

Since 9/27, he has been on oxygen, and was told to expect a recovery of at least a month.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: Fightful Select)