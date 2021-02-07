AEW star Kip Sabian had been featured heavily on weekly television to help build up anticipation for his wedding with Penelope Ford, an angle that took place on last Wednesday’s Beach Break special. However, the Superbad man has not competed in a matchup since last December.

According to Fightful Select, Sabian has been sidelined from in-ring competition due to an injury, which explains why he has not competed in that time. The report notes that many fans weren’t quick to notice this as Sabian has been seen regularly as previously mentioned. No further details as to the extent of his injury, but he did get somewhat physical on Beach Break, with an inevitable showdown with Orange Cassidy likely waiting for him when he does.

Stay tuned.