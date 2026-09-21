Kota Ibushi remains determined to wrestle again following his latest surgery.

Ibushi underwent successful surgery last week as he continues to recover from the broken femur he suffered during an AEW match in October 2025. The 44-year-old has now undergone multiple procedures related to the injury, with his latest operation replacing the plates in his leg with stronger ones.

In a new video update, Ibushi initially appeared to deliver some disappointing news about his future, saying that returning to the ring would be “almost impossible.” While noting that the surgery was successful, Ibushi suggested that another injury could put his long-term quality of life at risk and claimed he no longer had the same motivation to wrestle again.

It turned out to be a fakeout.

Ibushi quickly changed his tone and made it clear that he has no intention of giving up on an in-ring return.

“I’m completely recovered after just two days since the surgery! Even though a comeback seems hopeless, I will definitely return to the ring,” Ibushi said.

While Ibushi remains determined to wrestle again, he acknowledged that there is currently no timetable for his return and that the condition of his leg will force him to approach his recovery differently.

“I don’t know how many years it will take, but I will never give up,” he continued. “However, my leg is in pretty bad shape, so I’m going to stop pushing myself as hard as I used to. Therefore, I may not be able to update this video as frequently as before.”

It is unclear whether any of Ibushi’s comments about the potential risks of returning to the ring before the fakeout were genuine.

Ibushi previously underwent another procedure earlier this year after a screw in his leg came loose.

He has been sidelined for nearly a year after suffering the broken femur while facing Josh Alexander in a match taped for the October 11, 2025 episode of AEW Collision. The injury added to several physical setbacks that have limited Ibushi’s time in the ring in recent years.