Hulk Hogan recently spoke with ESPN to promote the Legends Night edition of Raw. During it, he talked about getting a mixed reception from the current group of WWE wrestlers.

“It’s a mixed bag. Some people I get a really warm reception from. Some of the younger guys are really cold to me, like I’m coming to steal the main event. And I’m like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, guys! I’m not a threat!’ Going back with all the legends will be a lot of fun. When I’ve gone back before by myself, there have been certain wrestlers, like Edge and Seth Rollins, that have told me to my face that the only reason they got into this business was because of me. The newer kids … I don’t think they know who I am all the way? The wake-up call that really got me was with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. We weren’t really close at all, but over the last few years have become good friends. It caught me off guard when he called me one day, and we’re chatting about cars or something and all of a sudden he goes, ‘Damn, Hogan. I was on the internet the other day and I can’t believe all the stuff you did in your career!’ When Stone Cold didn’t realize that I did “The Love Boat” and Johnny Carson, then I understood why the young people didn’t know.”

AEW’s Big Swole made a remark about Hogan’s comments by writing the following in a tweet:

Nah, I don’t think that’s it Terry https://t.co/qqTXp7AEtO — Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) January 4, 2021

Her remarks may have to do with Hogan’s racial slurs he made during a leaked sex tape a few years ago.