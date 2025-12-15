A familiar face to longtime fans of All Elite Wrestling is back in action, as day one AEW star The Blade has officially returned to the ring following a lengthy and difficult road back from injury.

After nearly two years sidelined, The Blade made his in-ring comeback on Saturday, December 13, wrestling in his hometown of Buffalo, New York at Blissmas 25.

The event was held at Buffalo Riverworks and was produced by Buffalo-based metalcore band Better Lovers.

While full match results from the show have not yet surfaced, fan photos and video clips circulating online appear to show The Blade reuniting with longtime tag partner The Butcher. The duo have been synonymous throughout their careers, particularly during their runs in AEW and ROH.

The return also comes amid a broader resurgence for the group.

Their former trio partner, The Bunny, recently stepped back into the ring as well, ending her own two-year absence with a match for Mystery Wrestling in October.

Blissmas 25 featured a mix of wrestling and live music, with advertised talent including The Butcher, Gabby Forza, Ricky Shane Page, Jody Threat, and several others.

The Blade had been out of action since February 2024 due to a serious back injury that ultimately required spinal fusion surgery in September 2024. His final match prior to the injury took place at an ROH TV taping on January 10, 2024, where he and The Butcher came up short against Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight.

After a long recovery process, The Blade’s appearance at Blissmas 25 marked a significant milestone, and a welcome sight for fans who had been waiting to see him back between the ropes.

THE BLADE IS BACK!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Fh3ilBQvr0 — Better Lovers (@betterlovers) December 13, 2025