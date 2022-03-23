AEW star Matt Lee from Team 2Point0 and the Jericho Appreciation Society recently filed to trademark the term “Daddy Magic” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for merchandising and entertainment purposes. The phrase is Lee’s new nickname given to him by faction leader Chris Jericho.

The filing was made on March 18th by attorney Michael E. Dockins. A detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

“Mark For: DADDY MAGIC™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.”