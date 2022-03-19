AEW star Matt Sydal took to Twitter earlier today to thanks friends, family, and fans for wishing him a happy birthday, as well as provide an update as to why he has been missing from recent AEW programming.

The master of the Shooting Star press reveals that he dislocated his knee a few weeks back, but fortunately did not damage his ACL or PCL. He adds that he will be taking some time to recover before returning to action at full strength.

Thanks for the birthday love. A brief update: I dislocated my knee a few weeks back which is why I haven’t been active in AEW. In good news, there were no tears in my acl or pcl. Gonna do some meditating then BRB better than ever.

Sydal signed with AEW back in 2020 after being a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royal at that year’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Check out his tweet below.