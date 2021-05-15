AEW star Max Caster recently filed to trademark the term “Platinum” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a nickname he regularly uses a member of the tag team, The Acclaimed. Caster filed for the moniker on May 10th, with a full description of what that entails below.

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Caster and his partner Anthony Bowens recently dropped their “Critically Acclaimed, Vol 1” mixtape, which can be streamed on Spotify or Apple Music.