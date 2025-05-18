As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, this week’s episode of AEW Collision was cut short on TNT due to technical difficulties. Several matches that were taped for the broadcast did not air as planned. Tony Khan has confirmed that the full episode will be available on Max and during the West Coast airing. The results of the final two matches are listed below:

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defeated CRU to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles at Double or Nothing.

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Wheeler Yuta. Marina Shafir attacked but Willow Nightingale made the save.

Anthony Bowens took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that he recently got to meet Nicole Kidman at an event. The two were at the premiere for season two of Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu, and you can check out a photo of the two at the show below:

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart (Toni Storm on commentary)

* Will Ospreay and Hangman Page face-to-face.

* Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone face-to-face.

* MJF signs contract to join Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, & Shelton Benjamin).

And finally, you can check out the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. The Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)